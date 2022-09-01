For upbeat Indian businesses, festival season is the test

“The upcoming festival season will be crucial from a growth perspective, after the weaker than expected June quarter gross domestic product (GDP) print," said Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank. GDP data showed the informal sector is yet to fully recover with the pick-up in contact intensive ‘trade, hotels and transportation’ services lagging expectations. “A large part of the optimism being reflected in the PMI survey is strong formal sector recovery, which has been characteristic of the pandemic. The so-called ‘K-shaped’ recovery continues with the formal sector doing better than the informal sector, the urban sector outperforming rural, and large companies performing better than smaller firms," she said. A strong festival season performance will provide the much needed boost to the informal sector and smaller firms.

