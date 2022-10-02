Festive season cheer may brighten the outlook for SBI Cards1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Credit card spends are likely to improve for the industry for September and October led by the festive season
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd’s credit card spends in August rose by 1.2% month-on-month (m-o-m), according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This comes at a time the industry’s credit card spends have dropped by 3% m-o-m.