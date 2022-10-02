Festive season cheer may brighten the outlook for SBI Cards

Investors would also do well to follow the ticket size of spends to evaluate whether the profitable segments such as revolver mix are rebounding. Credit card companies earn more interest from revolvers who are customers that carry balances over from one month to the next and pay interest on the revolving balances. “Without the revolver rates improving, SBI Cards earns only the basic merchant discount rate (MDR) on their transactor balances," said Krishnan ASV, senior vice president, institutional research, BFSI, HDFC Securities. Transactors are cardholders who pay off their outstanding fully every month and, thus, avoid paying any interest on that.