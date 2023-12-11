Markets
Festive season lights up consumer durables sector
Summary
- The preference for premium products continued, with more demand for, say, double-door refrigerators than single-door ones. Washing machines, TVs and fans also saw higher demand at the top end.
The festive season is likely to have brought cheer to the consumer durables industry, paving the way for a good December quarter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more