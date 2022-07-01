Financials, IT sectors see bulk of FPI selling2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 10:59 AM IST
- Despite the steep FPI selling, key Indian equity benchmarks have not seen a severe fall, thanks to buying by domestic institutional investors
Fears of aggressive quantitative tightening by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation has triggered selling of Indian stocks by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In fact, the current spree FPI selling in Indian equities is turning out to be the highest ever since the global financial crisis of 2008, as per an analysis by ICICI Securities Ltd.