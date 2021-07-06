Finolex Cables ends a tough year; near-term earnings outlook remains muted

The company derives around 70% of its revenues from the electrical cables business, which did well for the March quarter and the year as a whole. For FY21, electrical cables Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin stood at around 15%. Note that the measure was at 18% in the March quarter. Analysts expect this segment to perform well, going ahead. “We foresee this segment to drive growth for Finolex Cables, as it could benefit from upswing in the housing cycle as well as capex investments. We estimate revenue CAGR of +10% over FY21-24," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 5 July. CAGR is the compound annual growth rate.