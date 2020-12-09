Fired up PSU bank stocks need a dose of reality

Beaten down public sector bank stocks seem to have found a new lease of life as abundant liquidity buoyed the markets. The Nifty PSU bank index has gained a massive 10% so far this week even though gains in the broad market were modest.

In fact, this is perhaps the first time the index has seen such sharp gains in at least five years.

What explains this newfound optimism among investors for PSU banks?

For one, the valuations of PSU banks have been beaten down excessively since the onset of the pandemic. Notwithstanding the smart gains this week, the PSU bank index is still 26% down from its pre-covid highs. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty has recouped its lockdown losses and is now up 10% since January. The index representing private sector banks has narrowed its loss to a little over 5% from pre-covid highs. It is evident that PSU bank stocks haven’t been able to match the rally in the broad market that followed with the unlocking of the economy. Most PSU bank stocks still trade at a discount to their estimated book value for FY22.

To be sure, analysts have flagged these depressed valuations and said a potential rally is warranted. “Much of this rally is a catch-up thing. Optically, PSBs have shown good net profit growth but they are still far away from private sector banks in operating metrics," said an analyst.

Indeed, excluding SBI, PSU banks reported a 35% dip in their net profit for the September quarter. They do not fare well even on asset quality. The provision coverage ratio of private sector banks has been superior to that of public sector peers. The gross bad loan pile of private sector banks dipped 4% while those of PSU banks (ex-SBI) rose by 6% on an aggregate basis in the last quarter. This shows PSU banks are still vulnerable to a potential surge in slippages. That would mean a large part of incremental capital raised by these lenders could go towards provisions rather than growth.

As for loan growth, mid-sized PSU lenders may continue to struggle as their private peers gain market share. In the September quarter, PSU banks saw advances shrink by 15% year-on-year while that of private peers contracted by just 4%. The recent focus on digital platforms to push products may also mean these lenders may lose out.

What remains is the extent of benefits the mergers may give PSU bank.

Starting April this year, ten lenders were merged to create four large lenders. The mergers may have created large balance sheets but the troubles related to inadequacy of capital continue to linger, according to analysts.

In light of these, it remains to be seen whether this current rally has enough steam left. For now, a cheap price tag seems to be enough for investors to grab public sector lenders.

