Fired up PSU bank stocks need a dose of reality

For one, the valuations of PSU banks have been beaten down excessively since the onset of the pandemic. Notwithstanding the smart gains this week, the PSU bank index is still 26% down from its pre-covid highs. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty has recouped its lockdown losses and is now up 10% since January. The index representing private sector banks has narrowed its loss to a little over 5% from pre-covid highs. It is evident that PSU bank stocks haven’t been able to match the rally in the broad market that followed with the unlocking of the economy. Most PSU bank stocks still trade at a discount to their estimated book value for FY22.