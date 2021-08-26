Shares of India’s steelmakers have come under pressure of late. This is largely because of the drop in steel prices resulting from China curbs and a seasonally weak quarter for steel demand domestically.

China steel prices have steadied slightly after a more than 10% drop from the highs of May, according to analysts. This is the fallout of China’s intentions to curb carbon emissions and influence commodity prices.

That said, lower production by China, coupled with expectations of export tax levies and removal of incentives, lowers the risk of cheap Chinese steel imports into India. This directly benefits Indian steelmakers. However, for this benefit to accrue, China’s cuts have to be bigger than the drop in demand.

“Supply cuts would have a positive impact only when they exceed the fall in demand," said analysts at Credit Suisse in their note. China’s production fell 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) in July, while the fall in demand for steel was sharper at 10% y-o-y, the analysts pointed out.

June and July are lean seasons for construction and that could have played a part in this, analysts said.

For now, most analysts remain positive on the prospects for Indian steel manufacturers. The improvement in realizations had led to a resilient operating performance by steel companies during the June quarter, notwithstanding the domestic demand slump that has come about as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. Domestic steel prices are also staging a recovery after correcting in the month of July.

“Domestic steel HRC (hot-rolled coil) spot prices have recovered in August ’21 to levels of ₹66,400 per tonne after weakening in July ’21 and are at a discount of 10-15% to import parity prices," said analysts at Antique Stock Broking in their 25 August report. This leaves scope for more price hikes.

The long rebar prices too have rebounded by 7% from the lows in July 2021 to ₹52,000 per tonne with a recovery in construction activities aided by a gradual easing of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus and weakening of the monsoon, said the analysts at Antique.

The recent normalization of iron ore prices augurs well for most steel manufacturers. International iron ore prices have dropped to $160 a tonne from over $210 a tonne in May.

Indian iron ore sellers such as state-run NMDC Ltd are also reducing their selling prices. This should be positive for steel manufacturers such as JSW Steel Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

The second quarter of FY22 is shaping well for flat steel producers with HRC prices staying at the Q1FY22 level and the gradual recovery in domestic demand, said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in their note.

With improved cash flows, the regular deleveraging seen by most steel manufacturers is also adding to the improved earnings outlook.

