Firm demand, rising capacities, debt reduction key drivers of GSPL stock

Reducing debt is a key stock driver now, feel analysts. Having net debt of ₹1140 crore, the management targets GSPL to become debt free in the next 3-4 quarters say analysts at MOFL. The high debt has remained concern for investors over the past few years and reducing debt removes key concern. The company could reward shareholders by increasing its dividend pay-out from 12-13% at present, say analysts at MOFL, who also highlight that the company has an interest cost of ₹100 crore – similar to dividend payments.