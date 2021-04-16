Firm domestic growth, export prospects keep street positive on Ipca Laboratories

"We expect Ipca to clock 18% year-on-year sales growth in Q4FY21 on account of strong traction in its India sales (10%) and exports (30%)," said analysts at Anand Rathi Research. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is expected to have grown 35% to ₹300 crore, while the margin is likely to have expanded 294 basis points (bps) to 23%, according to the research firm. It's expected to remain an outperformer with net profit growth of 68% y-o-y, adjusting for forex loss and impairment in Q4FY20. The strong traction in its key brand like Zerodol (pain management) is expected to fuel its 10.2% domestic business growth during the quarter.