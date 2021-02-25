Firm marketing margins despite crude rally put OMCs in sweet spot

After posting decent December quarter results, state-run o il marketing companies (OMCs) have remained in the spotlight thanks to regular price hikes. OMCs include Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL). Shares of these companies have risen 8-20% so far in February.

OMCs have been consistently raising auto fuel prices in line with a rally in global crude oil prices. As a result, retail selling prices of fuel have touched all-time highs. Regular price hikes without any government intervention helped to keep their marketing margins intact.

“Even as retail prices for auto fuels in India touch record highs, OMCs are earning marketing margins of ₹2.8-3.6 per litre on petrol-diesel (higher than their long-term average of ₹3 per litre) due to regular price hikes," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 24 February, “In the past, sharp up moves in crude prices have often depressed margins and is a key risk to our FY22E."

The broking firm added, “Very high excise duties on petrol and diesel leave room for rationalization that could aid marketing margins of SOE OMCs. Marketing margins could also be supported until the likely privatization of BPCL in FY22E."

To be sure, some improvement in gross refining margins (GRMs) also helps. Recall that benchmark GRMs had slipped into negative terrain during the first half of the fiscal on account of weak demand led by covid-19 restrictions.

According to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, “Benchmark GRMs in February have averaged close to $2/barrel, with gasoline cracks at $5/barrel, diesel at about $6 and jet kero at $4. The recent Texas freeze has pushed up GRMs to $3/barrel and auto-fuel cracks to $7/barrel plus."

Sure, improving refining margins are good news for OMCs, which are in the business of refining crude oil and retail sales of petroleum products.

A bigger share of refining business in its portfolio means IOCL is likely to benefit more from better refining margins. HPCL, on the other hand, has a larger share of fuel retail business and is expected to benefit from firm marketing margins. Unsurprisingly, shares of HPCL hit a new 52-week high on Thursday on NSE.

Further, the government’s commitment to include gas sales under the ambit of goods and service tax also bodes well for OMCs.

OMCs are reinvesting their cash flow to build gas energy infrastructure assets, and gas pipelines, which account for 15% of their capex.

“We think that they stand the most to gain from the government’s gas push as they are likely to witness higher network utilization and faster payback of their investments in predictable assets," said analysts at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, for the BPCL stock, all eyes are on the progress on privatization. The potential success of BPCL’s privatization could play a crucial role in aligning the auto fuel marketing margin with global standards and drive sustained earnings growth for OMCs, reckon analysts.

Even so, delays in the BPCL privatization process can impact investor sentiments. Importantly, with approaching state elections, all eyes will be on the ability of the OMCs being able to take price hikes closer to elections.

