Firm metal prices, rising volumes, cost controls lift Hindustan Zinc's Q3 show

MUMBAI: Buoyed by rising prices of base metals and improved mining output, Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a strong performance for the quarter ended December (Q3). The producer of zinc, lead, and silver continued to benefit from declining cost of production which in turn lifted operating performance.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc had risen 5% intraday, before closing marginally lower at ₹295.30 on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high.

Zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) averaged $2,628 a tonne during the December quarter, up 10% year-on-year (YoY) and 13% sequentially. Premiums have gained on the back of strong demand, even as advances were partially offset by an appreciating rupee. Helped by rising production, zinc revenues 21% YoY.

A similar trend in silver prices has also helped. Average silver prices were up 41% year-on-year in Q3. A 66% growth in silver sales, accounting for a fifth of overall sales, also boosted the company's performance, with total revenue growing 29%.

Hindustan Zinc, which is adopting underground mining, has also been reaping benefits of ongoing structural cost reduction initiatives. This has meant that the cost of production for zinc has consistently stayed below $1,000 a tonne over the past three quarters. In the December quarter, this was at $946 a tonne, down 12% YoY. No surprise that operating profits jumped 46%, aiding the growth in net profit, which rose 36% YoY.

The trend on the cost of production nevertheless needs to be watched for, with rising mine development costs. Coal and crude prices are also on the rise. The company though remains committed on keeping cost of production for zinc below $1,000 a tonne during FY21.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on incerasing production and exit rate at the end of FY21. The company seems on course to achieve its FY21 guidance on mined metal production and finished metal output of 9,25,000-9,50,000 tonne. Mined output touched 6,84,000 achieved during the first nine months of the fiscal, despite lockdown-led disruptions in Q1. It is also on path to achieve the guidance on achieving silver salable volumes of 650 tonne, having clocked in 503-tonne in the first nine months.

Investors, however, will be interested in the company’s plan to achieve 1.2 million tonne of mine production run rate by end of FY21, especially given the challenges posed by travel restrictions in the wake of the pandemic. Covid-19 restrictions including stringent visa guidelines for Chinese nationals has resulted in a delay in commissioning of the Fumer plant at Chanderiya, the company has said.

All said, it is crucial that metal prices sustain at current levels for the company to maintain its strong performance in the coming quarters. Global demand-supply situation remains favourable for zinc prices and the company in the near term. But with the stock trading 11.6 times FY22 earnings estimates, the Street may have factored most of the positives.

