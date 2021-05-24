Firm realisations, expansions to drive JSW Steel’s prospects

Net sales in the March quarter rose 60% on year while standalone Ebitda surged 149%, driven by sharp improvement in realisations which were better than expectations. Rising domestic steel prices helped. Analysts at Phillip Capital Institutional Equity Research in a note said that blended realisations at Rs59,096 per tonne grew 46% year-on-year (YoY) and 22% sequentially (6% better than estimates). The beat in realisations was aided by a better mix (rising value-added products sales and export sales). Higher realisations also drove margin outperformance. Ebitda/tonne at the standalone level was at Rs19,756, up 127% YoY and 37% sequentially. Notably, this was ₹1,000 per tonne better than expectations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}