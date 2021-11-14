Hindalco Ltd’s September quarter performance had everything that would please investors. The net profit surge that beat Street expectations was the best part of the results and prospects remain upbeat. No wonder, investors rewarded the company by driving up its shares more than 3% on Friday post earnings.

An increase in aluminium and alumina realizations on the back of a surge in base metal prices were behind the earnings beat for Hindalco. What’s more is that cost controls added to the company’s operating resilience.

Hindalco’s domestic revenues grew 83% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 30% sequentially. Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, accelerated 152% y-o-y and 38% sequentially to ₹3,602 crore. This was significantly higher than analyst expectations. Since overall costs rose a mere 5% sequentially, the operating performance beat estimates.

View Full Image Robust show

The aluminium segment had everything working for it. Favourable macros, improved product mix and higher volumes all resulted in a decade-high Ebitda margin from the segment with Ebitda growing 173% y-o-y.

Of course, a big contributing factor has been the surge in global metal prices. Analysts point out that average aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) during the quarter were up 58% y-o-y and 10% sequentially to $2,645/tonne. What helped Hindalco further is the 12% increase in aluminium metal sales. The share of value-added products (VAP) rose to 25% from 21% a year earlier, benefiting earnings. Aluminium VAP (excluding wire rods) sales volumes too were up 36% y-o-y, driven by a sharp recovery in the domestic market.

To be sure, Hindalco had to deal with rising input costs of coal and petroleum products, which put pressure on margins. Using captive mines and by deft management of coal supplies, Hindalco has managed to keep costs from rising sharply. That said, the management expects costs to increase 8% in the December quarter.

Copper TcRc margin (treatment and refining charges) though remain weak. However, the company’s operations remain stable and copper production is expected to maintain a quarterly run rate of more than 10,000 tonnes as seen in Q2. Ebitda for the business stood at ₹352 crore in the September quarter, a 45% rise from the year earlier, helped by higher volumes, better operational efficiencies and improved by-product realization.

Hindalco’s outlook remains upbeat as global metal prices are not seen tapering off anytime soon. Analysts are pencilling in aluminium prices to stay at current levels or increase further going ahead, which augurs well for the company. Given that demand may outstrip supply, realizations are expected to remain robust.

The continuous ramp-up of downstream production is another positive. Hindalco recently completed expansion projects totalling 500,000 tonnes in Utkal Alumina, boosting annual capacity to 2.1 million tonnes. Alumina prices are on the rise, climbing 14.5% sequentially to $317/tonne in Q2. With substantial alumina capacities, the company can boost external sales for alumina too.

Meanwhile, Hindalco’s consolidated performance got a leg-up from its US unit Novelis. Novelis contributes more than half of Hindalco’s operating profit. The company reported a 22% increase in adjusted Ebitda during Q2. Being a converter, its performance remains insulated from LME aluminium volatility. It is currently benefiting from strong beverage can and packaging products demand. Although demand from automakers for auto sheets has been hit by the global chip shortage, it is expected to bounce back during the second half of the year. Higher volumes and a favourable product mix drove Novelis’s adjusted Ebitda per tonne by 16% to $571.

The outlook across segments remains positive with a favourable demand trend across markets, said analysts at JM Financial in a 3 November note post Novelis results.

“Hindalco’s focus on downstream expansion along with backward integration would offset any cost increase to a certain extent," analysts at Centrum Stock Broking said after the earnings. The brokerage has raised consolidated FY22 and FY23 Ebitda estimates by 9% and 5%, respectively.

