Firm realizations, cost controls buoy Hindalco

Meanwhile, Hindalco’s consolidated performance got a leg-up from its US unit Novelis. Novelis contributes more than half of Hindalco’s operating profit. The company reported a 22% increase in adjusted Ebitda during Q2. Being a converter, its performance remains insulated from LME aluminium volatility. It is currently benefiting from strong beverage can and packaging products demand. Although demand from automakers for auto sheets has been hit by the global chip shortage, it is expected to bounce back during the second half of the year. Higher volumes and a favourable product mix drove Novelis’s adjusted Ebitda per tonne by 16% to $571.