Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL)’s performance for Q2 was not only ahead of expectations, but also gave confidence in terms of earnings prospects.

For one, the firm has been able to continue its good earnings trajectory despite rising input costs. Thanks to robust steel realizations, the outlook remains strong. SAIL may also see volume growth driven by expansion projects. What’s more, demand for steel remains firm. Furthermore, good cash flows are leading to significant debt reduction on its balance sheet. With SAIL expected to be net debt-free, a major concern for investors will be behind. Not surprisingly, share prices ended with gains of over 8% on Monday.

View Full Image Favorable uptick

SAIL’s reported revenues for the quarter grew 59% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 30% sequentially. Rising coal prices led to raw material costs going up 49.1% y-o-y and 35.6% sequentially, while staff costs too were significantly higher. The firm still reported 7% y-o-y and 3% sequential growth in Ebitda. The rise in domestic steel prices during Q3 will help the firm maintain performance.

“SAIL has hiked long product prices by ₹3,500/tonne and flat product prices by ₹1,700/ tonne in October which would partly mitigate the negative impact of higher coking coal prices in 2HFY22" said analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

Meanwhile, with downstream expansions getting completed, SAIL will see sustained volume growth which will help drive operating leverage. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said: “4.4% volume CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY2021-24 after 2% CAGR in the past decade would improve cost metrics given high operating leverage led by high wages."

SAIL reduced its gross debt by ₹7,800 crore in Q2 and plans to turn net cash positive in Q1FY23. This is another supportive factor for its earnings.

