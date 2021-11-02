Firm realizations, debt reduction to aid SAIL’s earnings

For one, the firm has been able to continue its good earnings trajectory despite rising input costs. Thanks to robust steel realizations, the outlook remains strong. SAIL may also see volume growth driven by expansion projects. What’s more, demand for steel remains firm. Furthermore, good cash flows are leading to significant debt reduction on its balance sheet. With SAIL expected to be net debt-free, a major concern for investors will be behind. Not surprisingly, share prices ended with gains of over 8% on Monday.