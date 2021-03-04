Shares of NMDC Ltd have risen over 30% since February. As it turns out, the company has kept investors’ faith by reporting strong growth both in production and sales performance for the month of February 2021.

Iron-ore sales and production rose 12% and 19% respectively last month.

While iron-ore demand remains strong, supplies remain limited. The Odisha iron-ore mines auctioned last March are yet to reach optimum production levels.

Notably, NMDC has recently restarted operations at Donimalai mines in Karnataka. The mines have a capacity to produce a minimum of 0.5 MT of iron-ore per month. The contributions from Donimalai mines and capacity ramp-up in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka mines can help drive volumes growth going forward. For now, the supply shortage is helping lift realisations.

International iron-ore prices have been firm, with prices almost double compared to what they were at this time last year. Notably, they are up about 50% from levels seen at the end of October and early November 2020.

NMDC’s selling prices for its produce at ₹4210- ₹5110 a tonne for fines and lumps respectively, are substantially higher than ₹3160-3450 a tonne at the start of October. Analysts say realisations can potentially sustain at current levels and perhaps even improve, given the firm international prices and limited iron-ore availability in the country.

NMDC is, thus, in a sweet spot and is expected to benefit from sustained high domestic iron ore prices as a supply deficit in the domestic market is likely to remain until FY2023, say analysts at Sharekhan. The ramp-up of production at the Odisha mines are likely to take time and they expect NMDC’s iron ore sales volume to grow strongly by 30%/7% y-o-y to 43 MT/46 MT (million tonne) in FY22/FY23 respectively.

On realisations, high China demand and lower production guidance by Vale (key iron-ore producer in Brazil) is likely to keep international iron-ore prices firm during FY2022FY2023, point out analysts.

As the outlook on volumes and realisations remains strong, the state government is contemplating levying additional premium on NMDC’s renewed mining leases, which is a concern. Analysts at Credit Suisse

believe higher volumes in the years to come will cushion the impact of royalty rates to an extent. Also, visibility on the demerger of the company’s steel plant has improved, they add, which can provide value unlocking opportunity for investors.

