Fitch forecast of profit drop till FY22 hints prolonged pain for Tata Motors

Fitch Ratings Ltd indicated a negative outlook for Tata Motors Ltd (TML) and downgraded the auto major's long-term issuer default rating to B from BB-. It cited sharply weaker profitability and cash flow generation over the next few years. This is another blow to the already battered company, which is down about 62% from its share price in January.

The rating agency’s negative outlook reflects prolonged pain from the covid-19 shock. “We estimate that TML's consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) generation will drop by nearly 50% year-on-year (YoY) in the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21) and will remain below FY19 levels in FY22, even with a recovery," Fitch Ratings said.

Also, the fact that the FY22 Ebitda forecast is 40% lower than Fitch’s earlier estimate underscores the gravity of disruption from the pandemic. The risk to earnings increased as the auto giant shuttered all facilities in India and across the globe. For FY20, the firm’s sales drop both in commercial vehicles and passenger cars was sharper than that of the industry. Analysts also said there was a market share drop in cars and utility vehicles in India.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors' UK subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR), which accounts for most of its consolidated Ebitda, has huge exposure to Europe and North America market. Both these belts are severely impacted by the deadly virus.

Indeed, a jump in auto demand in China (accounts for about a fifth of JLR’s sales) post opening of the economy raised some hopes. But according to Jigar Shah, chief executive officer (CEO) at Kim Eng Securities India Pvt Ltd, “There is no forecast showing a boom in China yet. In any case, it cannot offset the pressure from pain in the western markets, as Europe, the UK and the US account for 60-65% of JLR’s sales volume."

Then, there is the risk to the balance sheet. The sales drop and poor operating leverage, coupled with stretched working capital, will cause negative free cash flows. In fact, the remarkable improvement in its cash flows and profitability after arduous efforts to push sales and cut costs through Project Charge and Project Accelerate has now taken a turn for the worse.

“Free cash flows are likely to be negative till FY22 because JLR's capital expenditure is driven by emission control in the European Union. This cannot be reduced or eliminated overnight," stated Shah. Obviously, this in turn would increase the company’s leverage significantly. “Consolidated net leverage will increase to 7.8x in FY21, from an estimated 3.2x in FY20," stated Fitch.

However, investors seem to have ignored Fitch's warning bells for now. Tata Motors stock opened 2% higher on Friday amid hope of a fiscal stimulus package expected soon in India.