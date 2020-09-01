MUMBAI: "Everywhere around the world, the future is uncertain. In India, even the past is uncertain." Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Y.V Reddy’s comment is more relevant today than before. Markets are bracing for sharp revisions in the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the current fiscal after India’s top statistical office on Monday said the country’s economy shrank a record 23.9% in the June quarter.

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd now expects FY21 contraction at 10.8%, while Kotak Institutional Equities expects it to be a deeper 11.5%. The research wing of the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), expects a contraction of 10.9% for this year.

Here are five reasons behind such expectations:

The missing informal piece

The biggest shortcoming of the first quarter GDP is that it does not take into account the informal sector data. The June quarter print was gleaned from listed companies in the formal sector which was then used to make assumptions on the rest of the economy. The listed space is but a fraction of what the economy comprises in terms of enterprise.

Subsequent revisions of the full year GDP data will capture this better. "The informal manufacturing is generally incorporated by taking IIP as proxy. However with pandemic and reverse migration how the informal sector has been impacted can only be known by full survey. Thus full impact of the COVID-19 in Q1 is not known completely," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at State Bank of India in a note.

The lockdown to curb covid-19 caused the most pain to the informal sector. Anecdotal evidence of several small businesses shutting shop reflect this pain.

The government connection

Economists have pointed out the anomaly in the sharp 10% contraction in public administration but a 16.2% growth in the government's final consumption expenditure. One reason, according to SBI, could be that public administration in the education, social services and others were in lockdown during much of the June quarter. While the increase in public expenditure should provide some relief, the sustainability of the same is questioned by economists. Hamstrung by a sharp tax revenue decline, the odds of the government providing support are lesser now.

Hard hit on demand

The bedrock of India’s economic story, consumption demand, is no longer a supporting factor. High frequency indicators of employment, wages and discretionary spending show at best a patchy recovery. In fact, the deceleration in wages has been flagged as a big drag on growth, according to analysts at HSBC. Moreover, the policy support to demand from the government is expected to be limited.

"We also expect a second round of targeted fiscal support in coming months, although it remains unclear if the government will provide a large scale demand stimulus," wrote analysts at Nomura in a note.

The investment grave

Perhaps the worst blow to an economy’s potential growth is moribund investment. While the investment collapse in June quarter reflected in the 47% contraction of gross capital formation is not surprising, the fall in government capex is.

HSBC expects potential growth of India to fall to 5% post pandemic from 6% before. The troubled banking sector would also contribute a lot to this. Even as the government’s initial stimulus package relies heavily on credit, banks have not been going forth and lending freely. Risk aversion has meant that bank credit has contracted 1.5% in the first four months of this fiscal. This points to an investment dry-up in the coming quarters as well. Indian businesses are loathe to make investment plans when the outlook is hazy.

Not a drop to lend

India’s policymakers are depending on the country’s lenders to reinvigorate the economy. But initial signs of this are abysmal. Bank credit has shrunk 1.5% in the first four months of FY21 and banks are reluctant to lend citing weakened balance sheets of companies. Furthermore, lenders would now have to restructure loans as the moratorium has concluded. Restructuring would mean giving another moratorium on repayments, increasing the tenure of the loan or even taking a haircut. As mainstream banks battle a toxic loan pile and low capital levels, non-bank lenders are struggling with funding issues. Beyond the big names, non-bank financial companies are still not able to access funding easily.

