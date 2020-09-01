Five reasons why economists are chopping their FY21 GDP forecast

Economists have pointed out the anomaly in the sharp 10% contraction in public administration but a 16.2% growth in the government's final consumption expenditure. One reason, according to SBI, could be that public administration in the education, social services and others were in lockdown during much of the June quarter. While the increase in public expenditure should provide some relief, the sustainability of the same is questioned by economists. Hamstrung by a sharp tax revenue decline, the odds of the government providing support are lesser now.