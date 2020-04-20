Five things HDFC Bank investors should watch out for post covid-19

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank’s FY20 March quarter performance was a reiteration of the bank’s strong past. In that, the net profit growth of 17.7% backed by a healthy net interest margin (NIM) and loan growth was not a surprise.

But for life after covid-19, investors should focus on what lies ahead and that road is treacherous for all banks. For HDFC Bank--India’s most valuable lender--it may be marginally less so. FY21 performance would be markedly different from the previous year and these five factors would be key:

Enemy at the gates

Covid-19 has threatened incomes and employment of Indians and therefore borrowers would be in a tight spot when it comes to repayments. Prodded by the regulator, banks and HDFC Bank too have given an interest holiday of three months to borrowers in need. But this holiday gives a false sense of safety on asset quality and the true picture would emerge only when the moratorium runs its course. Analysts have flagged HDFC Bank’s high portion of unsecured personal loans and small businesses (over 25%) as a potentially weak spot.

Goodwill hunting

HDFC Bank scored on provisioning and a sound capital position. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.5% as of March, one of the highest among peers. Provisions doubled year-on-year in the March quarter led by the specific ₹1550 crore towards contingencies resulting out of covid-19 outbreak. Of course, both capital conservation and provisions was a push from the regulator as well.

Gone with the wind

Covid-19 has reduced economic activity to the minimum and hence loan growth would be tough for banks. What would set apart banks will also be their pursuit of growth and pricing risk for the same. In its conference call with analysts, HDFC Bank’s management categorically said it will not chase growth. In other words, the 21.3% loan growth for FY20 will in all probability not see a repeat in FY21. Analysts expect growth to be below 15%.

Big short

HDFC Bank’s management said it is keeping a close watch on its unsecured loan portfolio. The bank has continued with its tight underwriting rules, it said. A greater impact of the lockdown would be on unsecured loans to self-employed which the bank estimates is about 20% of its portfolio. HDFC Bank said that 85% of its small businesses loan portfolio have a collateral cover of over 100% but 75% of collateral is real estate. Given the emerging view of fall in real estate prices, this poses another risk.

Top Gun

Leadership changes are the biggest uncertainty for investors. HDFC Bank’s chief will change for the first time in over two decades as Aditya Puri is scheduled to demit office in October. The bank has identified three candidates as potential successors. A new chief brings in changes and this means uncertain times for the stock.

Investors believe that HDFC Bank is at a strong place to weather the covid-19 storm. But defending the current valuation multiple of 2.7 times estimated book value for FY21 is going to be challenging.