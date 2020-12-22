Five things that make IBC suspension a bad idea

The government has extended the suspension of the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) to March end from December citing the need to protect businesses from litigation amid a pandemic. The intent of the centre is good but some outcomes could be unsavoury. Here are five of them:

Delay, delay

To start with, the suspension of IBC would push resolution of bad loans even further for banks. The first step to timely and even better resolution is admission of an insolvent borrower to the courts. That is now not possible and lenders will have to wait for the new financial year to refer troubled borrowers under the code. The wait would mean holding on to a stressed account for an extended period of time. History shows that keeping stressed assets for prolonged period of time on the balance sheets affects recovery later on.

What goes around doesn’t come around

Banks tend to make adequate provisions against defaulted loans. Most lenders have a provision coverage ratio of more than 60% for borrowers under IBC. Such provisioning entails forgoing profits in the short term. Lenders should be able to get compensation for this hit on profitability. This is possible through recoveries. Future earnings of banks depend on how much they can recover from defaulters. The sharp rise in recoveries in the past two years was driven by IBC. Since the code is suspended for much of FY21, recoveries will be hit. In essence, this dents future earnings of banks. The fall in bank shares today reflects this worry.

Too long a queue

Suspension of IBC may also lead to bunching up of referrals in the next year. Indeed, experts foresee a spurt in referrals under the code once the suspension lifts. After all, borrowers showing weakness even before the pandemic may be needed to be admitted for insolvency. In such cases, banks are unlikely to prolong the pain and would invoke insolvency proceedings at the first possible instance.

Locked up capital

IBC has been instrumental in releasing capital locked up in defunct companies. A free flow of capital creates a conducive environment for investment. As such, India’s lenders are struggling to get capital for growth since much of their earnings goes into providing for bad loans. IBC has improved recoveries and helped banks free up capital to lend to good borrowers. The suspension has meant this freeing up is delayed.

Big recovery or small claims court?

One of the main reasons given by the government’s to suspend IBC is that it prevents creditors from misusing the code for settling small claims. This is valid given that operational creditors have been responsible for most of the referrals under IBC. In some cases, the firm may be viable but pushed into insolvency simply because of an irate operational creditor. However, this conclusion is not ironclad. A bulk of the IBC cases so far have been legacy cases that have been forwarded from the earlier BIFR regime. To conclude that operational creditors are misusing based on chronically troubled firms would be wrong. As such, the insolvency tribunals can dismiss the case if they find no merit to admit them.

Investors can empathise with the government to keep the IBC away in a recessionary year. But one cannot ignore the dilution of the code, touted as among the biggest reforms.

