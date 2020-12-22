Five things that make IBC suspension a bad idea

One of the main reasons given by the government’s to suspend IBC is that it prevents creditors from misusing the code for settling small claims. This is valid given that operational creditors have been responsible for most of the referrals under IBC. In some cases, the firm may be viable but pushed into insolvency simply because of an irate operational creditor. However, this conclusion is not ironclad. A bulk of the IBC cases so far have been legacy cases that have been forwarded from the earlier BIFR regime. To conclude that operational creditors are misusing based on chronically troubled firms would be wrong. As such, the insolvency tribunals can dismiss the case if they find no merit to admit them.