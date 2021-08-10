Five things to keep in mind in Aptus Value Housing Finance’s IPO

Aptus caters largely to low and middle income self-employed borrowers, the prospectus informs us. Investors must note that in the wake of the pandemic, this segment has been the most stressed. But Aptus Housing’s gross bad loans have remained below 1% of its book in FY21, despite the pandemic. That shows the company’s risk management is robust and the lender has helped its borrowers navigate stress well. Further, collections have been strong since June after the brief impact from the second wave with July collection efficiency around 93%. But a source of stress for the lender would be business loans that form 27% of its loan book. Investors would need to discount the same. Further, the share of loan against property has also risen sharply for the lender.

