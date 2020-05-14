Fixed charge uncertainty weighs on NTPC, Power Grid

NEW DELHI: Shares of NTPC Ltd and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd fell about 3% each in early deals on Thursday. The decline was the result of the Centre on Wednesday announcing ₹90,000 crore worth of liquidity support to power distribution companies (discoms) through Power Finance Corp. (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corp. (REC).

Simultaneously, the government proposed that central public sector generation companies offer rebates to discoms. Fixed and interstate transmission charges will be also waived off against power not drawn from NTPC and other central public sector enterprises (CPSE) during the lockdown, the power ministry has said.

NTPC has approximately ₹14,000 crore of receivables outstanding from state electricity boards. Of this ₹10,600 crore have been due for more than 60 days, pointed out analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.

The company normally offers a rebate of around 2% depending on the payment by customer. If the company extends rebates on all dues, the impact will not be substantial.

But if it also has to forgo fixed charges for entire period of lockdown, then the hit to earnings can be significant. “NTPC, typically, gives 2-2.5% rebate on receivable payments, which implies 1.5-2% of FY21E profits. If a fixed charges waiver also comes, impact could be 9-11%," said Jefferies India.

“While we still await further clarity on the generation company specific data, our initial assessment suggests that two largest CPSE - NTPC and Power Grid - could see an impact of ₹900 crore and ₹1,100 crore, respectively, on their FY21 earning due to this waiver of fixed charges," said Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Interestingly, shares of PFC and REC were also marginally lower on Thursday. While the government support for discoms will open a window of opportunity for these companies, the business may be slow in coming.

One, the liquidity support by the PFC and REC are contingent on discoms' implementation of reforms.

The first tranche of loan disbursement is linked to clearance of state entities' dues to discoms and enablement of pre-paid meters, digital payments of electricity bills. Second tranche is linked to reduction of financial and operating losses.

While state governments can act immediately on the first set of measures, achieving the second set of conditions will not be easy, reflective in patchy progress of the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (Uday), a financial turnaround and revival package for electricity distribution companies launched in 2015.

“As these loans will come with above-mentioned conditions on digitization, reducing AT&C (aggregate technical and commercial) losses, etc., it is to be seen how much of this will be actually disbursed," added Emkay.

