The West Asia crisis is taking a toll on Indian manufacturing and services sectors. Private sector companies are grappling with demand slowdown and input cost inflation.
Flash PMI signals more pain for manufacturers than service providers
SummaryIndian manufacturers said the West Asia conflict weighed on production growth, drove inflationary pressures higher and caused uncertainty among clients.
The West Asia crisis is taking a toll on Indian manufacturing and services sectors. Private sector companies are grappling with demand slowdown and input cost inflation.
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