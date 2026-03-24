Flash PMI signals more pain for manufacturers than service providers

India significantly relies on crude oil and gas imports from this region. So, rising energy prices due to supply disruptions are detrimental to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which slowed in the December quarter (Q3FY26) to 7.8% versus Q2FY26. Apart from seeping into retail inflation, higher energy prices for a longer period could widen India’s current account deficit. This is increasing pressure on the Indian rupee, which is already at a record low.