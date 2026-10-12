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Why flexible office space providers are grabbing centre stage

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read12 Oct 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Flexible space operators are largely concentrated in tier-1 Indian cities.
Flexible space operators are largely concentrated in tier-1 Indian cities. (Pexel)
Summary

While supply remains fragmented, scale, landlord relationships and locked-in future supplies are the key differentiators for listed flex operators like WeWork India Management, Indiqube Spaces and Smartworks Coworking Spaces

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Flexible space operators are in a solid form. Shares of WeWork India Management, Indiqube Spaces and Smartworks Coworking Spaces have rallied 17-39% in the last six months. Rising preference for flexible working spaces over traditional leasing has sparked excitement. In the first nine months of 2026 (9MCY26), flex operators accounted for a 24% share of overall leasing at the all-India level, with office transactions totalling 16.1 million sq. ft, up 14% year-on-year.

Flexible space operators are in a solid form. Shares of WeWork India Management, Indiqube Spaces and Smartworks Coworking Spaces have rallied 17-39% in the last six months. Rising preference for flexible working spaces over traditional leasing has sparked excitement. In the first nine months of 2026 (9MCY26), flex operators accounted for a 24% share of overall leasing at the all-India level, with office transactions totalling 16.1 million sq. ft, up 14% year-on-year.

Flexible space companies usually take an area from a landlord, upgrade it to a ready-to-use office infrastructure and then offer it to customers ranging from freelancers to startups/enterprises. There is more flexibility on rentals/lease duration compared to the traditional leasing route. Revenue of flex operators is linked to the number of occupied seats and the price charged per seat, making occupancy and realization per seat important operating metrics.

“Demand conditions have further improved from Q1FY27 through Q2FY27 mainly driven by global capability centres. Unlike in many other countries where office demand is more formalised/met through REITs, in India, there is inadequate supply of ready-to-move in Grade A offices; this is keeping flex operator stocks in favour,” said Rahul Kundanani, analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Securities.

Also Read | Mint Primer: Why Delhi-NCR is India’s new flex office capital

In this backdrop, flex operators' management foresee a robust year. In FY27, Smartworks expects 28-30% revenue growth while IndiQube and WeWork anticipate 25-30% and 20% revenue growth, respectively. On an aggregate basis, flex operators under Nirmal Bang’s coverage could post revenue of Rs2,180 crore, up 27% year-on-year and 5% sequentially. Ebitda margin (adjusted for rental payments and interest on lease) could expand by 45bps year-on-year and 55bps sequentially to around 17.9%, supported by improving occupancy and operating leverage.

Driving consolidation

Since flexible space operators are largely concentrated in tier-1 Indian cities, low penetration in the overall Grade-A office stock gives them runway for growth. But execution risk lingers as they scale operations.

“Flex leasing offers around 20% cost savings for the tenant versus traditional leasing, but supply remains fragmented (500+ operators, >2,600 centres), so scale, landlord relationships and locked-in future supplies are the key differentiators for listed flex operators,” said Karan Khanna, lead analyst, small & midcaps, hotels & properties at Ambit Capital. Also, these factors will drive consolidation toward better-capitalised, enterprise-focused flex companies over time, he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru's office parks take the commute challenge into their own hands
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy flexible office space providers are grabbing centre stage

Why flexible office space providers are grabbing centre stage

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read12 Oct 2026, 01:57 PM IST
Flexible space operators are largely concentrated in tier-1 Indian cities.
Flexible space operators are largely concentrated in tier-1 Indian cities. (Pexel)
Summary

While supply remains fragmented, scale, landlord relationships and locked-in future supplies are the key differentiators for listed flex operators like WeWork India Management, Indiqube Spaces and Smartworks Coworking Spaces

Gift this article

Flexible space operators are in a solid form. Shares of WeWork India Management, Indiqube Spaces and Smartworks Coworking Spaces have rallied 17-39% in the last six months. Rising preference for flexible working spaces over traditional leasing has sparked excitement. In the first nine months of 2026 (9MCY26), flex operators accounted for a 24% share of overall leasing at the all-India level, with office transactions totalling 16.1 million sq. ft, up 14% year-on-year.

Flexible space operators are in a solid form. Shares of WeWork India Management, Indiqube Spaces and Smartworks Coworking Spaces have rallied 17-39% in the last six months. Rising preference for flexible working spaces over traditional leasing has sparked excitement. In the first nine months of 2026 (9MCY26), flex operators accounted for a 24% share of overall leasing at the all-India level, with office transactions totalling 16.1 million sq. ft, up 14% year-on-year.

Flexible space companies usually take an area from a landlord, upgrade it to a ready-to-use office infrastructure and then offer it to customers ranging from freelancers to startups/enterprises. There is more flexibility on rentals/lease duration compared to the traditional leasing route. Revenue of flex operators is linked to the number of occupied seats and the price charged per seat, making occupancy and realization per seat important operating metrics.

“Demand conditions have further improved from Q1FY27 through Q2FY27 mainly driven by global capability centres. Unlike in many other countries where office demand is more formalised/met through REITs, in India, there is inadequate supply of ready-to-move in Grade A offices; this is keeping flex operator stocks in favour,” said Rahul Kundanani, analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Securities.

Also Read | Mint Primer: Why Delhi-NCR is India’s new flex office capital

In this backdrop, flex operators' management foresee a robust year. In FY27, Smartworks expects 28-30% revenue growth while IndiQube and WeWork anticipate 25-30% and 20% revenue growth, respectively. On an aggregate basis, flex operators under Nirmal Bang’s coverage could post revenue of Rs2,180 crore, up 27% year-on-year and 5% sequentially. Ebitda margin (adjusted for rental payments and interest on lease) could expand by 45bps year-on-year and 55bps sequentially to around 17.9%, supported by improving occupancy and operating leverage.

Driving consolidation

Since flexible space operators are largely concentrated in tier-1 Indian cities, low penetration in the overall Grade-A office stock gives them runway for growth. But execution risk lingers as they scale operations.

“Flex leasing offers around 20% cost savings for the tenant versus traditional leasing, but supply remains fragmented (500+ operators, >2,600 centres), so scale, landlord relationships and locked-in future supplies are the key differentiators for listed flex operators,” said Karan Khanna, lead analyst, small & midcaps, hotels & properties at Ambit Capital. Also, these factors will drive consolidation toward better-capitalised, enterprise-focused flex companies over time, he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru's office parks take the commute challenge into their own hands
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketWhy flexible office space providers are grabbing centre stage
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