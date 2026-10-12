Why flexible office space providers are grabbing centre stage

Flexible space operators are in a solid form. Shares of WeWork India Management, Indiqube Spaces and Smartworks Coworking Spaces have rallied 17-39% in the last six months. Rising preference for flexible working spaces over traditional leasing has sparked excitement. In the first nine months of 2026 (9MCY26), flex operators accounted for a 24% share of overall leasing at the all-India level, with office transactions totalling 16.1 million sq. ft, up 14% year-on-year.
Flexible space operators are in a solid form. Shares of WeWork India Management, Indiqube Spaces and Smartworks Coworking Spaces have rallied 17-39% in the last six months. Rising preference for flexible working spaces over traditional leasing has sparked excitement. In the first nine months of 2026 (9MCY26), flex operators accounted for a 24% share of overall leasing at the all-India level, with office transactions totalling 16.1 million sq. ft, up 14% year-on-year.
Flexible space companies usually take an area from a landlord, upgrade it to a ready-to-use office infrastructure and then offer it to customers ranging from freelancers to startups/enterprises. There is more flexibility on rentals/lease duration compared to the traditional leasing route. Revenue of flex operators is linked to the number of occupied seats and the price charged per seat, making occupancy and realization per seat important operating metrics.
“Demand conditions have further improved from Q1FY27 through Q2FY27 mainly driven by global capability centres. Unlike in many other countries where office demand is more formalised/met through REITs, in India, there is inadequate supply of ready-to-move in Grade A offices; this is keeping flex operator stocks in favour,” said Rahul Kundanani, analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Securities.
In this backdrop, flex operators' management foresee a robust year. In FY27, Smartworks expects 28-30% revenue growth while IndiQube and WeWork anticipate 25-30% and 20% revenue growth, respectively. On an aggregate basis, flex operators under Nirmal Bang’s coverage could post revenue of Rs2,180 crore, up 27% year-on-year and 5% sequentially. Ebitda margin (adjusted for rental payments and interest on lease) could expand by 45bps year-on-year and 55bps sequentially to around 17.9%, supported by improving occupancy and operating leverage.
Driving consolidation
Since flexible space operators are largely concentrated in tier-1 Indian cities, low penetration in the overall Grade-A office stock gives them runway for growth. But execution risk lingers as they scale operations.
“Flex leasing offers around 20% cost savings for the tenant versus traditional leasing, but supply remains fragmented (500+ operators, >2,600 centres), so scale, landlord relationships and locked-in future supplies are the key differentiators for listed flex operators,” said Karan Khanna, lead analyst, small & midcaps, hotels & properties at Ambit Capital. Also, these factors will drive consolidation toward better-capitalised, enterprise-focused flex companies over time, he added.