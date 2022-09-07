Flexible working spaces see higher demand in tier-II cities, shows survey

About 38% of organizations intend to expand their office portfolio in the next 6-18 months, and three days a week in the office is the most popular hybrid working style for India Inc
The demand for flexible office working spaces or co-working spaces has gained increased traction in India, especially post the covid pandemic. A survey of large, mid-sized and small firms published by property consultant Colliers showed that hybrid working continues to be the most preferred workspace strategy with 63% of the firms currently adopting this model.
A hybrid working model allows employees to choose between working remotely and/or working from office once in a while.
About 38% of the organizations intend to expand their office portfolio in the next 6-18 months, and three days a week in the office is the most popular hybrid working style for India Inc, said the survey report. Sector-wise, companies from consulting, banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI), and engineering sectors are leading the way when it comes to the hybrid working approach.
What's more, about 35% of the firms are willing to set up flexible office spaces in non-metro cities to cater to changing employee needs. Further, larger companies are more keen on tier-II expansion, with 70% positive about expanding in these locations, added the survey report.
The survey points out that employee convenience and higher occupancy costs in metro cities are prompting occupiers to consider non-metro cities. Since last year, flex spaces have been seeing a surge in enquiries from firms for office space in non-metro cities, it added. Baroda, Chandigarh, Goa, Indore and Jaipur are among the emerging non-metro locations where companies are scouting for flexible working spaces.
“Consulting, BFSI and Technology companies are keen on setting up offices in non-metro cities. Overall, the interest levels towards building offices in non-metro cities will help reduce the infrastructure load on metro cities, and at the same time help build a cohesive business ecosystem in the smaller cities, leading to more equitable growth," said Vimal Nadar, senior director and head of research, Colliers India.