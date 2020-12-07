Flipkart IPO may ride piggyback on post-covid boom in e-commerce

Walmart Inc., it seems, is a bit tired of leading funding rounds at its Indian e-commerce bet Flipkart, and its online payments subsidiary, PhonePe . A Mint report says it is working towards an initial public offering (IPO) for Flipkart, at a valuation as high as $40 billion. Earlier this year, in a funding round that was led by Walmart, Flipkart was valued at $24.9 billion.

While the $40 billion valuation looks like a huge jump in a short period of time, note that share prices of some listed e-commerce firms in emerging markets have skyrocketed this year. Shares of Indonesia-based Sea Ltd have risen by 300% compared to its pre-covid highs, while those of Argentina’s Mercadolibre Inc. have doubled. Investors are enthused about these companies’ prospects in a post-pandemic world. According to an analyst at a multinational brokerage, it must be noted here that the two companies are more profitable compared to Flipkart. “An IPO appears to be a bit premature for Flipkart, given where things stand on the profitability front; it’s more likely the company is able to raise funds from large investors in pre-IPO rounds," says the analyst requesting anonymity.

Whether it’s an IPO or a pre-IPO funding round, Flipkart has the tailwind of an upswing in e-commerce transactions this year. “Most internet segments have seen an acceleration in online penetration with improving unit economics," noted analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd as one of the key takeaways from the brokerage firm’s India internet summit. Redseer Consulting has highlighted that retail online penetration rose from 3% pre-covid to 10% in Oct-20 and could settle at 5-6% levels eventually - still twice that of pre-covid levels.

Flipkart’s monthly active customers are at an all-time high, said the US retail company in its September quarter earnings call. The management said, “Flipkart continues to perform well and recently completed its best-ever Big Billion Day sales event in October. Their third quarter GMV continued to reflect strong demand post-covid lockdowns with significant growth in monthly active customers." GMV is gross merchandise value.

Even so, a $40 billion tag looks like a stretch. Not too long ago, Reliance Retail Ventures was valued at $57 billion, far lower than the $75 billion - $80 billion valuation some analysts on the Street had anticipated. Note that Reliance Retail is the largest retail company in the country, with core retail Ebitda (excluding connectivity and petro retail) of Rs8280 crore. Ebitda is earnings for interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. While there were high expectations from JioMart, Reliance Retail’s e-commerce wing, investors seem to have toned down expectations a bit, perhaps owing to the cut-throat competition from Amazon and Flipkart.

Also, note that foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations in India tend to suit domestic companies over foreign companies, an added headwind for Flipkart. All told, while investor interest for e-commerce firms has risen post-covid, there are some factors that may dampen investor sentiment slightly for Flipkart as well.

