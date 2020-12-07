Flipkart IPO may ride piggyback on post-covid boom in e-commerce

While the $40 billion valuation looks like a huge jump in a short period of time, note that share prices of some listed e-commerce firms in emerging markets have skyrocketed this year. Shares of Indonesia-based Sea Ltd have risen by 300% compared to its pre-covid highs, while those of Argentina’s Mercadolibre Inc. have doubled. Investors are enthused about these companies’ prospects in a post-pandemic world. According to an analyst at a multinational brokerage, it must be noted here that the two companies are more profitable compared to Flipkart. “An IPO appears to be a bit premature for Flipkart, given where things stand on the profitability front; it’s more likely the company is able to raise funds from large investors in pre-IPO rounds," says the analyst requesting anonymity.