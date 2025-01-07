Another tough year for consumer staple companies?
Summary
- Rural demand shows promise, but urban weakness and muted volumes continue to weigh on consumer staples. As Q3 results loom, all eyes are on price hikes, margins, and government actions to revive the consumption cycle.
Indian consumer staple companies faced a challenging year in 2024, navigating a landscape of uneven demand. While rural demand showed some signs of recovery, urban demand weakened, subduing overall consumption trends. Limited price hikes further weighed on revenue growth.