Another tough year for consumer staple companies?

Investors will closely monitor management commentaries on the demand environment, as usual. Notably, some anticipate the earnings downgrade cycle to persist in Q3 results, which could have a bearing on the near-term performance of stocks. The subdued sentiment is already reflected in market performance. The Nifty FMCG index has slipped 1.5% over the past year, underperforming the Nifty50, which climbed 9% during the same period.