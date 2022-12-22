FMCG could munch on margin manna in 20233 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 10:34 PM IST
In 2022, as raw material costs spiked in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, FMCG companies were pushed to take price hikes to cope with the situation
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies faced two main challenges in CY2022. One, there was pressure on profit margins. Two, rural demand remained subdued amid rising inflationary woes. The year also saw consumers downtrading in some select categories.
