FMCG could munch on margin manna in 2023

As we enter 2023, there is hope that these concerns will alleviate. In 2022, as raw material costs spiked in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, FMCG companies were pushed to take price hikes to cope with the situation. While this supported revenue growth even as volumes were muted, it was not enough to fully offset the rise in input costs. Thus, gross margins came under pressure. The saving grace was that companies cut their advertising & promotion (A&P) spends and that meant the blow to Ebitda margins was relatively lesser.