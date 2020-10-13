FMCG firms to see noticeable recovery in Q2FY21; Britannia to lead again

Consumer staples firms were amongst the least affected during the June quarter, despite the covid-19 lockdown. In fact, packaged food companies had thrived as stay at home consumption increased.

For the September quarter as well, growth momentum at food companies, Britannia Industries Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is expected to continue. In fact, Britannia is likely to dish out another good quarter even as some moderation from the June quarter is anticipated.

“Britannia should continue to lead in revenue & earnings growth, riding on increased home consumption despite sequential moderation," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 12 October. The brokerage firm expects Britannia to register a 15% year-on-year revenue growth. Of course, that’s a deceleration from the neat 26.4% growth seen in the June quarter.

According to JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, “Organic revenue growth rates for home and personal care (HPC) and Foods Group (+6.2%) is expected to be the best seen in past six quarters." JM Financial analysts wrote in a report on 9 October, “That is better than growth seen even prior to the pandemic setting in - aided by packaged Foods (Britannia, TCPL) and GCPL (high single-digit growth in India, Africa)."

Analysts estimate Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) to report a decent recovery. In its September quarter update, GCPL had said, it expects domestic business to deliver close to low double-digit year-on-year sales growth this quarter, led by the hygiene (including soap) and household insecticides categories.

For the largest FMCG company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), expectations are low. JM Financial analysts said, “HUL is expected to be more tepid with organic growth of about 2% due to continued pressure in out-of-home and some personal products segments." Even so, reported growth would look better aided by the GSK Consumer acquisition.

Marico Ltd’s September quarter performance is likely to show a good recovery. On the other hand, ITC Ltd’s cigarette business is expected to be under pressure even as its FMCG segment should do well.

On the profitability front, savings on advertising expenses had boosted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins of many FMCG companies in the June quarter. In the September quarter, advertising expenses are projected to increase sequentially. “Although year-on-year spends should still be lower. Further, acute cost focus, seen in the June quarter, is likely to reverse, although year-on-year should see an increase. Ebitda margin should marginally expand year-on-year, therefore," points out Jefferies.

Meanwhile, analysts reckon valuations of many FMCG companies are not cheap. In fact, shares of Britannia and TCPL have appreciated by around 16% and 19%, respectively, from their pre-covid highs seen early this calendar year. This suggests investors are capturing the rosy picture to a good extent.

