FMCG firms to see noticeable recovery in Q2FY21; Britannia to lead again

On the profitability front, savings on advertising expenses had boosted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins of many FMCG companies in the June quarter. In the September quarter, advertising expenses are projected to increase sequentially. “Although year-on-year spends should still be lower. Further, acute cost focus, seen in the June quarter, is likely to reverse, although year-on-year should see an increase. Ebitda margin should marginally expand year-on-year, therefore," points out Jefferies.