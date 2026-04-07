Marico has earnings growth tailwinds amid heightened uncertainties

The humble coconut has emerged as an unlikely buffer for Marico Ltd, even as war-led disruption and cost pressures are set to lash its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers. The Nifty FMCG index is down 16% so far this year, while Marico’s stock has been largely flat. The key driver: copra prices. The commodity, a core input for the maker of Parachute hair oil, has fallen about 35% from its peak and is expected to remain range-bound in the months ahead, Marico has said.