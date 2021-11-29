FMCG investors in a fix on lack of clarity on rural growth outlook

On the other hand, the management of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) does not seem too perturbed by this. They feel that the slowdown in rural markets appears to be an optical illusion, due to the unnatural base of Covid-hit months. GCPL expects rural demand to be a major growth driver on the back of two focus categories − hair colour and insecticides. It should be noted that the rural market currently contributes to less than 30% of the company's sales.