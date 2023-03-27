FMCG margins are a bright spot3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:03 PM IST
Companies with higher exposure to palm oil and its derivatives such as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) are expected to benefit more. Palm oil price is down by 51% from the peak seen in March last year.
While FY24 is expected to be the year of margin expansion for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, the extent of recovery would vary. This is because of the different raw material baskets that companies have. For instance, companies with higher exposure to palm oil and its derivatives such as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) are expected to benefit more. Palm oil price is down by 51% from the peak seen in March last year.
