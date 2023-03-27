FMCG margins are a bright spot

Further, palm oil price is inching up and is higher by nearly 5% this month sequentially. If the situation worsens, margins of FMCG companies would again come under pressure. Also, there is little room for further price increases, given that the companies have taken significant hikes to battle commodity inflation. Further, demand conditions are not encouraging enough. Rural economy is yet to gather adequate momentum. Companies spoke of green shoots in rural demand recovery while announcing their December quarter results. “A full-fledged recovery will depend on a normal monsoon in 2023," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a 23 March report. There is a risk of 2023 being an El Niño year. “Taking cognizance of this, along with a moderation in commodity prices, companies may look to roll back price hikes and launch schemes to revive demand," the analysts said. Some companies have cut prices of select stock keeping units of soaps in keeping with the lower palm oil prices. Meanwhile, with increasing competitive intensity, investors would do well to follow trajectory of advertising and promotional spends. “While ad-spends should go up, margins should still expand and deliver a 16% earnings per share growth for our coverage," said Jefferies’ analysts. “We see earning growth acceleration in FY24 led by margin expansion, even if demand recovery takes longer than current expectation," they added.