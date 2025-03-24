The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is usually touted as a defensive play, given its non-cyclical nature as these companies sell essential goods. Small wonder then that FMCG stocks are usually able to beat the returns of the benchmark Nifty50 index. But the sector has been unable to shield investors from stock market turmoil this time around. The Nifty FMCG index has fallen 19% in the past six months while the Nifty50 is down just 9%.