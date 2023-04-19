FMCG stocks face rural headwinds but bright spots offer hope

Note that subdued rural demand is a worry for investors in FMCG stocks. Here, the uncertainty on monsoons adds to the discomfort. Dabur and Marico in their pre-quarter updates for the three months ended March (Q4FY23) highlighted muted rural sentiments. Dabur said demand across rural markets improved slightly in Q4 on a sequential basis but fell short of a full recovery. On the contrary, recently- released data by Bizom, a retail intelligence platform, showed that the rural areas’ sales growth of 16.8% year-on-year in the March quarter was ahead of the 7.9% rise in the urban market. Rural outperformance was driven by strong stocking across most product categories as well as some stock push for summer products at kirana stores, Bizom said. But Nuvama Research said the Bizom data pointing to a sharp recovery in rural FMCG doesn’t tie up with the brokerage’s findings. Nuvama, however, believes that the worst is likely behind for rural.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}