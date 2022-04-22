Focus shifts on incumbents in electric two-wheelers segment

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor have launched their EVs and are in the process of expanding their offerings to more cities, while Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its product in July
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Offerings from new-age electric vehicle (EV) startups are proving to be hazardous, with the recent instances of EVs catching fire. Against this backdrop, analysts expect there would be an increased focus on electric two-wheeler products of established, listed entities such as Bajaj Auto Ltd, TVS Motor Co. Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Offerings from new-age electric vehicle (EV) startups are proving to be hazardous, with the recent instances of EVs catching fire. Against this backdrop, analysts expect there would be an increased focus on electric two-wheeler products of established, listed entities such as Bajaj Auto Ltd, TVS Motor Co. Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
“We opine that the incumbents will continue to maintain their dominance even in the new-age EV markets, led by following factors: cost advantage on the back of high scale of operation and efficient procurement; wide distribution network and market reach; technology and R&D capabilities; and investments in EV start-ups," said analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. Ltd in a report on 19 April.
“We opine that the incumbents will continue to maintain their dominance even in the new-age EV markets, led by following factors: cost advantage on the back of high scale of operation and efficient procurement; wide distribution network and market reach; technology and R&D capabilities; and investments in EV start-ups," said analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. Ltd in a report on 19 April.
Note that Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor have launched their EVs and are in the process of expanding their offerings to more cities, while Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its electric two-wheeler in July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Even as electric two-wheeler penetration has been going strong, overall demand for two-wheelers has remained muted. Two-wheeler wholesales declined 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) in FY22, marking the third consecutive year fall, note analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 20 April.
A weak rural economy and rising inflation are among factors that have been weighing on demand. Also, high fuel prices add to the woes, hitting affordability.
According to Jefferies analysts, the share of <125cc vehicles in the March quarter (Q4FY22) declined to 51% from 53% seen over FY18-FY22 while that of >125cc vehicles seem to be inching up. cc stands for cubic centimeters and denotes the volume capacity of the engine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The brokerage added, TVS Motor clocked a decadal high market share of 15% while Hero MotoCorp lost 2.6% market share in FY22. While domestic sales have remained dull, exports have grown 33% y-o-y. In the export market, TVS Motor’s market share stood at 24.5%, a gain of 1.6% while Bajaj Auto lost market share by 4.5% to 49.4%.
Note that TVS’s shares have outperformed those of Bajaj Auto and Hero in the past one year.
Meanwhile, the likelihood of a timely and normal monsoon is expected to boost the rural economy which augurs well for motorcycle sales, going ahead. Further, the opening of offices and colleges would also support recovery in demand for two-wheelers. Of course, a recovery in volumes would also eventually offer support to profit margins.