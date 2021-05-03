Following a guarded fiscal ’21, Kotak Mahindra says it’s ready for business

Following a guarded fiscal ’21, Kotak Mahindra says it’s ready for business3 min read . 06:29 AM IST
Kotak Bank’s loan growth in Q4 mirrored that of the previous quarters and stressed the bank’s wariness
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is merely crouching and not hunkering down when it comes to growth. Lending opportunities are right around the corner and the lender is keeping its powder dry to take advantage, both organic and inorganic.
That is the message from the managing director, Uday Kotak, who oversaw a challenging FY21 and chose to keep provisions high and loan growth low in the wake of covid. The second wave, Kotak hopes, will stabilize within two to three months and, thereby, alleviate the pain in the economy due to restricted mobility.
