Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Following a guarded fiscal ’21, Kotak Mahindra says it’s ready for business

Following a guarded fiscal ’21, Kotak Mahindra says it’s ready for business

Even as the bank continues to hold insurance against risks, its asset quality is better than most
3 min read . 06:29 AM IST Aparna Iyer

Kotak Bank’s loan growth in Q4 mirrored that of the previous quarters and stressed the bank’s wariness

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is merely crouching and not hunkering down when it comes to growth. Lending opportunities are right around the corner and the lender is keeping its powder dry to take advantage, both organic and inorganic.

That is the message from the managing director, Uday Kotak, who oversaw a challenging FY21 and chose to keep provisions high and loan growth low in the wake of covid. The second wave, Kotak hopes, will stabilize within two to three months and, thereby, alleviate the pain in the economy due to restricted mobility.

