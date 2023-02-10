Food delivery slowdown weighs on Zomato Q3; recovery to be watched

Overall, including the quick commerce business, Blinkit, adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) losses widened to Rs266 crore in Q3 from loss of Rs192 crore in Q2. Note that Q3 is the first full quarter of consolidation of Blinkit financials. Excluding Blinkit, losses at the adjusted Ebitda level were lower at Rs38 crore versus ₹60 crore in Q2. While it is comforting that the quick commerce arm continues to see improvement in key metrics such as orders and transacting customers, Zomato is still in the red at the adjusted Ebitda level.