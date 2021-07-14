Food prices drag WPI inflation down in June but no escape from rising costs yet

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks the retail inflation for policy purposes, the elevated WPI inflation should give it discomfort. And though it may not move the needle in terms of withdrawal of policy accommodation, the WPI gives the central bank one more reason to move towards withdrawal. After all, it requires only the event of a demand boost for producers to pass on their input costs to consumers. The gap between the WPI and the consumer price index inflation may begin to narrow in the coming months. The odds of retail inflation rising are higher than wholesale easing to the CPI level.