MUMBAI: Shares of ACC Ltd rose more than 3% on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange, reacting to its March quarter earnings . Cement sales volumes rose 22% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 8 million tonnes, marginally ahead of expectations. Sequentially, volumes rose 4%. Even though cement demand has been improving lately, analysts say the company's volume growth during the quarter was largely aided by a low base.

Meanwhile, the ongoing restrictions due to a fresh surge of covid infections could dampen its expansion plans. The company's management said it is ramping up the recently commissioned 1.4mtpa brownfield grinding unit in Jharkhand and expects to commission the Ametha project in central India by Q2CY22. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum. ACC follows a January-December accounting year.

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, given the recent surge in covid cases, there is a risk of a three to six months delay and they estimate the commissioning in end-CY2022. "Utilisation will reach its previous peak of 85% in CY2021E and growth could be constrained in CY2022E," they said in a report on 19 April.

It should be noted that at a time when peers Ultratech Cement Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd are rapidly expanding, ACC is facing some market share loss due to capacity constraints. In this backdrop, it is vital for the company's expansion plans to remain on track.

In a positive, ACC's operating performance was impressive and much ahead of estimates, thanks to strict cost controls. Analysts at Reliance Securities Ltd note that ACC's operating cost/tonne at Rs4,307 in the March quarter was almost Rs398 lower than their estimate.

But given the surge in input costs, this metric will be will be closely watched.

"Going ahead, on the back of sharp surge in energy prices (spot prices at ~ ₹1.4/kilocal on blended basis vs consumption cost of ₹1.1-1.2/kilocal during the quarter), we expect P&F costs to rise by around ₹170/te sequentially from Q2CY21E onwards," said Kunal Shah, analyst - institutional equities, YES Securities.

Dealers channel checks by various brokerages show that cement prices across India were hiked in April. So, analysts expect price hikes to offset the adverse impact of cost inflation on margins to some extent.

