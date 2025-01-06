For Afcons, Vadhvan Port can be a big opportunity
Summary
- Afcons prospects of winning orders is bright given it is the tenth largest international marine and port facilities contractor in the world.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd stock is finally seeing increased interest from investors after a tepid listing at ₹474 compared to the issue price of ₹463 in November. The stock rose to a new high of ₹570 on Friday. Sure, the recent excitement in the stock was following the order win of ₹1,085 crore from Defence Research and Development Organization.